Bawumia is our saviour; let’s reward him – Tolon MP appeals to Northern Region delegates

Habib Iddrisu, Member of Parliament(MP) for the Tolon constituency

Member of Parliament(MP) for Tolon Constituency Alhaji Habib Iddrisu has appealed to delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to vote Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer of the party for the 2024 Presidential Elections as a reward for his excellent performance as Vice President and a staunch member of the party.

He argued that amongst the contenders for the flagbearer position, it is only Dr Bawumia who has what it takes to win power for the NPP in the 2024 General Elections, which will be a third successive presidential term for the NPP( thereby breaking the eight-year period the NPP and NDC take turns to win.)



Addressing delegates in the Sagnarigu Constituency in the Northern Region after the Vice President had met with them, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu stressed that it was due to Dr Bawumia’s work and influence that the Northern has had its fair share of developmental projects and therefore it was important that they recognize his efforts and reward him accordingly.



“He is competent, loyal and can do the job and he will be our next president “. The Tolon MP lawmaker said, indicating that the vice president has so much love for the north and attributed most of the developmental projects to him, reiterating the need for the party to reward him for being a saviour.

Alhaji Habib pointed out how MPs of the Region have lobbied for projects and with the support of the Vice President had them. He stressed they should vote Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 Presidential Elections as a reward for his excellent performance and execution of transformational developmental projects for the region.



The Vice President, even though favourite to win the flagbearership race, has not relented in his campaigns as the day for the election – November 4, 2023, approaches. He has been tipped to win a landslide – over 80% of the vote – by reputable research organisations.