Bawumia is ‘over flocking his incompetence’ – Adongo

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

MP says Bawumia is not competent as he claims

Measures proposed by VP and the Economic Management Team will fail - MP



Govt insistence on E-Levy shows they can’t think outside the box



Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, has said that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is incompetent because of the weak measures put in place by the Economic Management Team.



The MP (Member of Parliament) said that Vice President Bawumia is incompetent, particularly, because of the government’s persistence in implementing the Electronic Transaction Levey (E-Levy) despite resistance from Ghanaians, myjoyonline.com reports.



“He (Bawumia) is over flocking his incompetence. If after five months you have a government policy [E-levy] that the people are resisting, and you say that is the only one you know, this is equivalent to not even being able to think inside the box.

“… we will deliver a quick response within 24 hours. [For Bawumia] Now we know his level. We know he doesn’t have the competence he claimed. We know, and we have seen, the naivety with which he placed the lives and the economy into. He has failed us,” he added.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has stated that the government will impress on the Parliament to pass the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) Bill.



According to the minister, the implementation of the E-Levy forms part of revenue mobilisation efforts that will complement the expenditure reduction measures the government is undertaking to help get Ghana out of the current economic hardships.



“It (E-Levy) is already there we are just going to continue discussions and God willing; we are going to get it passed. It is in the Parliament system … Parliament rises on April 4th or 5th, so we have got some critical 14 or 15 days to make it happen,” Ofori-Atta said.