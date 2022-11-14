Bawumia is smart, discreet - Aide contradicts Adu Boahen's US$200,000 narrative

Dr. Gideon Boako, Spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr Bawumia

Dr. Gideon Boako, an aide to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, has contradicted claims by the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, that the Vice President will need US$200,000 as an appearance fee from any investor.

According to him, the Vice President is smart and discreet whenever he is dealing with individuals seeking to invest in the economy.



Charles Adu Boahen had allegedly told investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in an undercover recording that Bawumia required about USD200,000 as an appearance fee from an investor to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



The celebrated investigative journalist in a November 14, 2022 post on his Facebook timeline stated that when his Tiger Eye PI team met with the Minister of State in charge of Finance in UAE, he spoke about Bawumia's financial demands before agreeing to assist any investor.



“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Charles Adu Boahen is quoted to have said



But when the Tiger Eye team got in touch with Dr Gideon Boako, the Economic Advisor and Spokesperson at the Office of the Vice President, he denied that the Vice President has authorized or discussed with anybody to solicit funds for his political ambitions or to accept an appearance fee/token for an investor to meet with him.

“So, on top of my head and having been with him closely, I will say no. I know how discreet he, the Vice President, is and he is smart and he wouldn’t even dare do such a thing,” Dr Boako remarked.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas' undercover documentary dubbed 'Galamsey Economy' shows at the Accra International Conference Centre at 4.00 PM.



