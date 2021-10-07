Bawumia is the best man to continue Akufo-Addo's good works - NPP man

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia

Leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Razak Kojo Opoku has elevated Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the ideal successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Razak Opoku stated in a Facebook post that Ghana risks veering off the right path set by the Akufo-Addo administration if the mantle of leadership is handed to anyone other than the Vice President.



Whiles taking stock of some far-reaching policies implemented by the government, Razak intimated that Dr Bawumia has been active part of success story which makes him the best fit for the job after President Akufo-Addo's second term.



Read his post below



Can You Maintain President Akufo-Addo's Ambitious Records and Legacies?: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes



Ghana’s political history paints a vivid description of President Akufo-Addo’s ambition for this country from the first day he joined the country’s political landscape. These ambitions are simple; to make Ghana great in Africa and beyond.



These ambitions became crystal clear as the years went by. Examining these ambitions one after the other, one can easily conclude that President Akufo-Addo has set a very tough standard for his successor in January 2025.

What are some of the ambitions:



President Akufo-Addo’s ambition is ultimately to ensure Ghana runs beyond seeking for financial assistance from any country.



President Akufo-Addo’s ambition is ultimately to ensure Ghana educates all her children and that every Ghanaian has at least second cycle education. This is the Free SHS and Free TVET Policies.



President Akufo-Addo’s ambition is ultimately to ensure Ghana becomes an industrialized country and that every individual after school has a job to do. This is One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) and NABCO initiative.



President Akufo-Addo’s ambition is ultimately to ensure Ghana produces enough food to feed its 30.8 million citizens and beyond. This is the Planting for Food and Jobs.



President Akufo-Addo’s ambition is ultimately to ensure Ghana becomes contemporary in today’s global village of the digital drive. This is the Digitalization Drive, championing by Vice President Bawumia.

President Akufo-Addo’s ambition is ultimately to ensure Ghana’s road networks are first class. This is Year of Roads.



To improve the healthcare delivery in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo delivered 1 Constituency 1 Ambulance, and Ghana Drone Delivery Service. Agenda 111 Hospital Projects and National Vaccine Institute are also on course.



With these few ambitions mentioned here and many others implemented, President Akufo-Addo has definitely set the highest standards for anyone who will succeed him in terms of good governance, policy formulations and implementations.



Therefore anyone who is aiming at becoming the next President of Ghana must prepare to work extra harder because the standard set by President Akufo-Addo is exceptional.



Honestly, I think that, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the only person who can maintain and improve upon President Akufo-Addo's ambitious Records and Legacies in 2025 and beyond.