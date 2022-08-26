Bawumia is the biggest gift Akufo-Addo has given to Ghanaians - Atubiga

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The founder and leader of the National Liberation Council (NLC) Stephen Atubiga has stated that the biggest gift President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given to Ghanaians especially Northerners is discovering Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Stephen Atubiga, speaking in an exclusive interview on ‘Dwene Ho Biom’ political talk show hosted by Agya Wusu on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, commended the president for the good things he has done for the country since he became President in 2016 adding that he wouldn’t be forgotten for bringing Dr. Bawumia into the scene.



“The best gift Akufo-Addo has given to Northerners which he would forever be remembered with is discovering Dr. Bawumia for Ghanaians.”



Explaining the motive behind his pronouncement, the founder and leader of NLC noted that, no President apart from Akufo-Addo has been able to complete his 8 years term with his running mate.

According to him Rawlings fell out with late Vice President Ekow Akaa, Kuffour fell out with Aliu Mahama, and John Dramani Mahama also fell out with late Amissah Arthur.



He stressed that all these fallouts came because of betrayal but Dr. Bawumia has been extremely faithful thereby proving to be a perpetual asset for the nation.



Speaking on why the opposition National Democratic(NDC) has labelled Dr. Bawumia as the worst Vice president with regards to the current economic hardship, the Outspoken former member of the NDC noted that the "NDC has no moral right to say that against Bawumia because every government faces challenges, there was also ‘Dumsor’ during their era so they can’t use the current situation against Bawumia”.