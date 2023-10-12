Bawumia is the candidate the NDC fears most – Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has stated that the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) sees Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a major threat among all the flagbearer candidates of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Kennedy Osei Nyarko, Dr. Bawumia is the only candidate who can help the NPP break the eight.



“He’s the candidate the NDC fears most, of all the 5 when you look around when you scout around who is the most attacked candidate among the 5,” said Kennedy Osei Nyarko, who is endorsing the Vice-President. It conveys a message".



“When NDC [set] their eyes on you, consistently attacking you, then you are the one that they fear the most”, he said.

He also emphasized the role played by Dr. Bawumia in the NPP’s “phenomenal” performance in the Northern Region.



“This is someone who has given so much for the country; I’m not saying the others haven’t given, but when you look at the individual contribution, look at the days of the Supreme Court…He tried his best, in my opinion,” Kennedy Osei Nyarko told Original TV.



He went on to say: “He [Dr. Bawumia] has defended this party, he has sacrificed for this party, and he is the candidate that the NDC fears so much.”