Bawumia is the economic ‘G.O.A.T’ – Isaac ‘Opeele’ Boateng

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the Vice President of Ghana

Popular Ghanaian football coach, Isaac 'Opeele’ Boateng, has described Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the ‘economic G.O.A.T’ (Greatest of All Time), following the recent bounce back of the economy.

Reacting to the Ghanaian cedi appreciating against the dollar within the past few weeks as well as the drop in fuel prices, ‘Opeele’ placed all the praise Dr Bawumia.



Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote: “The Greatest Head of Ghana Economic Management team ever Vice Prez Dr Bawumia is economic G.O.A.T. Now the ‘Economic Mourinho’ has brought the dollar down to $1 to GH7 within a week,”



Opeele added: “If we don’t plead Bawumia will make it $1 to GH1. Dr please we have lost enough we beg you,”



The recent economic upturn has seen the cedi bounce back strongly against the dollar after sharply depreciating in the last quarter of the year.



After becoming the ‘worst performing currency’ in the world, the Ghana cedi miraculously bounced back to be adjudged the ‘best performing currency’ in the world by Bloomberg.



The recent appreciation has seen the cedi trading around Ghc 8-10 to a dollar from a law of Ghc 17 to a dollar.

Meanwhile, fuel prices have also reduced appreciably, leading to the Ghana Road Transport Union (GPRTU) announcing a 15% reduction in transport fares effective Monday, December 19th 2022.



Remarkably, the ‘economic G.O.A.T’ Bawuma predicted the bounce back of the Ghanaian economy at a time when things looked bleak.



Speaking during a grand durbar of the Chiefs and people of Suhum during the Suhum Odwira Festival, Bawumia confidently predicted that despite current economic difficulties, an even more stunning economic recovery is just over the horizon and would soon arrive to stun Ghanaians.



“We all know that currently, Ghana’s economic condition is quite difficult. Every single day, prices of goods such as petrol, rice and many others are rising. This is a global phenomenon. But in Ghana, the government is putting in place measures to combat this global phenomenon and bring relief to our people,” the Vice President said.



“We are focused on bringing solutions to these issues and very soon, these solutions would start to take effect. By the grace of God, the price of petrol would soon reduce, by the Grace of God transport fares would also reduce and by the grace of God, the prices of goods and services would also be reduced drastically because of new policies we are putting into effect. By the grace of God, we should all have patience because we are going to implement something new and the depreciation of the cedi would also be halted!” the Vice President confidently predicted.