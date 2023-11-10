Bawumia is the 'transformative leader' Ghana needs – Alfred Thompson

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

After garnering over 60 percent votes from delegates to become the Flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party, NPP, the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has come under various analyses from Political Analysts and the opposition parties.

The NDC has tagged the Vice President as an easy to do with competition with some suggesting the best way to campaign against him is by using his videos and the die will be cast against him and the NPP.



In response to the comments and labelling against the NPP Flagbearer, member of the National Communications Team of the NPP, Alfred Thompson, has asserted that, the National Democratic Congress has always been afraid and weary of the name of the Vice President.



He said, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia holds a historical record as the most hard working and competent Vice President in Ghana and by that, stands tall amongst all the 2024 Presidential Aspirants.

According to him, Ghana needs a very strategic and transformative leader and the NPP possesses the requisite traits in the Vice President.



He touted him to be incorruptible and diligent in his services to both the country and the New Patriotic Party, hence the huge endorsement for him to lead the party and eventually govern Ghana. He said it will only take the leadership of Dr. Bawumia to transform Ghana and restore hope in the country.



“What we need in Ghana now is a transformative leader. A leader who understands where we are and where he wants to send us. Not someone who has told us that you cannot use four years to transform Ghana”, he said.