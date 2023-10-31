Bawumia is the worst vice president ever – Former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman

Former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Robert Yaw Amankwah

Former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Robert Yaw Amankwah, has indicated that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the worst Ghana has had.

According to him, the current economic situation is the worst ever and has never been seen under any leader of the Economic Management Team, the position Bawumia holds now.



“What are his records? One of his records is that when he wanted to become the vice president, the dollar rate was $1 to GH¢4 and he said if he comes to power, he would arrest the dollar and give the key to the IGP.



“… but today, the rate is $1 to GH¢11. This is a record alright but it is a record that is hurting us. In the history of Ghana, we haven’t seen the economy perform this badly under any head of the Economic Management Team,” he said in Twi in an interview with Akoma FM, on October 30, 2023.



He added that the vice president cannot take credit for Ghana’s digitalisation agenda, as he has been doing.



“He (Bawumia) didn’t start the digitalisation. It was Kufuor who started working on the Ghana Card. So, he cannot take credit for it,” he said.



