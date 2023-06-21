Bawumia joining NPP’s presidential race shows party isn't serious: GCPP

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) has criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the announcement of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's candidacy in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The GCPP believes that the NPP's decision to allow Dr Bawumia to run for the presidency reflects a lack of seriousness on the party's part.



Mr Citizen Ato Dadzie, the General Secretary of the GCPP, expressed his concerns regarding Dr. Bawumia's suitability for the presidency while speaking on the discussion segment of the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra100.5FM on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.



Mr Dadzie questioned the Vice President's accomplishments during his time in office, suggesting that he has not achieved enough to warrant running for the presidency.



He argued that if the NPP were a serious party, they would have prevented Dr Bawumia from participating in the presidential primary due to his perceived lack of achievements as the second in command.

Mr Dadzie also raised doubts about Dr Bawumia's competence as the Head of the economic management team, questioning how civil society could tolerate a leader who, in his opinion, had led the country's economy into the shackles of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



He further wondered if the Vice President was proud of his track record.



The GCPP's criticism of the NPP and its vice president reflects their belief that the party should prioritize the concerns and aspirations of the Ghanaian people as they approach the upcoming general elections in 2024.