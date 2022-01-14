Bawumia launches UGBS 'one student one laptop' initiative

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday, 13 January 2021 launched the University of Ghana Business School’s ‘One Student One Laptop’ initiative, designed to provide technological access to needy students of the school.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Bawumia said in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has transformed teaching and learning from face to face to mainly online and through handheld devices, needy students could be disadvantaged.



He, thus, commended the Vice-Chancellor and Management of the Business School for their efforts to bridge the inequality gap.

He urged alumni of the University of Ghana to continue supporting their alma mater.



The Vice President also encouraged alumni of other institutions of higher learning to do the same for their schools.