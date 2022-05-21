0
Bawumia leads delegation to UAE to mourn Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Wrerjej Bawumia in UEA to mourn the passing of their president

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday, 20 May 2022, on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, led a government delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to commiserate with the government and people of the UAE on the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Earlier in the week, Dr Bawumia had signed the book of condolence at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Accra.

“May Allah welcome him and grant him Jannatul Firdaus,” Dr Bawumia said.

UAE has announced a 40-day mourning period with flags at half-mast.

Work was suspended in the public and private sectors for the first three days, starting last Saturday.

Sheikh Khalifa took over as the UAE's second president in November 2004, succeeding his father as the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi.

He has since been buried in accordance with Islamic customs.

