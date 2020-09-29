Bawumia leads govt delegation to mourn with Rawlingses

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, 29 September 2020 led a government delegation, on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to commiserate with former President Jerry John Rawlings and family on the death of his mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui.

Dr Bawumia expressed the government's deepest condolences to Mr Rawlings and family for the loss.



Madam Agbotui died in the early hours of Thursday, 24 September 2020.



She was 101.



The mother of Mr Rawlings who recently celebrated her 101st birthday on September 9, 2020, had been unwell for a while.

The late Madam Victoria Agbotui has been a solid rock behind her son who has ruled the country for a period of 20 years.



During the reign of Mr Rawlings, Madam Agbotui was the head of the catering department at the presidency.



She was a native of Dzelukope near Keta in the Volta Region.



