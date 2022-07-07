Bawumia-led EMT has competencies to handle difficulties of today- Oppong Nkrumah

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

The Economic Management Team under the NPP Administration has the competencies to handle the difficulties of today in the midst of the twin global crisis and will help restore the country back to growth, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said.

According to him, the administration is competent in steering the country’s economic affairs well.



He made the assertion on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said the Russia-Ukraine war had affected fuel and transportation, and also increased the cost of living.



“This is the team today when inflation hits 27%, everybody is complaining because it is true. You go to the market to buy a bottle of cooking oil today and by the time you go back tomorrow the price has gone up because inflation is at 27%, because Russia and Ukraine are fighting and therefore it is affecting fuel and transportation, and the value-added cost of food items.”

“But when the same economic management team brought down inflation from 15% to 7%, you realize that we wanted to whisk it away that oh it’s just numbers. Today, some of those numbers are beginning to show us that, apparently some of the things we’re doing in the beginning when there was no crisis we were delivering results,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said.



He added, “compare the fund program before 2017, and its results growth of about 3.4, and the same fund program from 2017 to about 2019 when the NPP was handling the economy with the same economic management team and see the results, that is when inflation came down.”



