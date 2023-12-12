Bawumia making NDC extinct in North East – N/E Regional NPP

Vice President Dr Bawumia

Following the election of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the NPP’s flagbearer, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the North East Region claims the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is on the verge of extinction.

At a press conference, the NPP stated that the opposition NDC was losing its grip as its members left the umbrella family to join the elephant family.



Amos Walibe, the North East Regional Communications Director, who addressed the press conference, urged the NDC to stop spreading misinformation about Dr. Bawumia.



He said the party was responding to what they described as lies told by the NDC about Dr. Bawumia.



The NPP said the NDC during their press conference on Thursday 23rd November 2023, accused Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of failing and neglecting his kinsmen, and demanded that he rendered an account and an unqualified apology for deceiving and failing the chiefs and good people of the region.



He described these claims as false saying the NDC organised the press conference for agenda “…Which is that, it was an attempt at halting the speedy dwindling fortunes of the NDC in the Northeast region. It has become abundantly clear that the NDC in the North East Region is facing an imminent extinction following the election of Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the NPP.

He said the NDC in the region “hurriedly organized that shambolic press conference seeking to give hope to the few remaining NDC members in the region so that they do not also follow suit. If not, why will the NDC be calling the Vice President a failure as if he is the President?



“Was there anything called North East Region before the NPP came to power in 2017”, Amos asked.



“Mr Gafaru and his NDC executives should rather be applauding the Vice President for creating a region for the good people of the North East Region, some of the fruits of which is their becoming regional executives.



“It is on record that the good people of the Gonjaland longed for a region long before H.E John Dramani Mahama came into the political limelight. So, it was all joy when H.E John Dramani Mahama was picked in 2008 as the running mate to then-candidate Professor Atta Mills.



“And Mr Mahama assured his people that he would ensure that they got the region they were yearning for if they voted for Professor Mills to win the 2008 elections. He failed to deliver on his promise after four years in office as Vice President and another two years as President, respectfully.”

The NPP also refuted the NDC’s contention that the government had no capital investment projects in the region.



During the press conference, the Communication Director emphasised that the NPP had traditionally surpassed the NDC in the region.



He added that “This is because the more they attack the Vice President and the flagbearer of the NPP, the more they infuriate their colleagues and NDC supporters to want to desert the party.