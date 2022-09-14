Bawumia meets Ruto to deepen Ghana-Kenya relations

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Kenya President, Dr. William Ruto

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has today, Wednesday, 14 September 2022, met with President Dr. William Ruto at the State House on his first day at work as President of Kenya.

Dr. Bawumia said they had fruitful discussions on deepening the economic cooperation between Ghana and Kenya.



Dr. Bawumia’s wife, Samira Bawumia, also met with the First Lady of Kenya, Rachel Ruto.



Earlier on Tuesday, the vice president and his wife attended Dr. Ruto’s inauguration as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

Until his election on 15th August 2022, Dr. William Ruto served as a two-term Deputy President in Kenya from 2012-2022.



Dr. Bawumia described the event as a colourful and moving ceremony that further entrenched the democratic credentials of Kenya.