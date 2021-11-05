Bawumia might soon launch E-Gari, E-Fufu - Adongo mocks

Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament for Bolga Central

• Dr Mahamudu Bawumia delivered a public lecture on the Digitalisation of the Ghanaian economy

•Digital economy’s success hinges on collaboration, says Dr. Bawumia



• So how come you are collapsing the economy even though you are digitizing? Bolga Central MP quizzes Bawumia



Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has in a series of social media posts mocked Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s Digitalisation drive.



The Vice President in his lecture at the Asheshi University on Wednesday, November 3, outlined several achievements in the digital space of the economy.



Dr. Bawumia also announced the role out of some electronic-based policies such as E-Pharmacy among others.



However, in a Facebook post, the lawmaker seems to be watering down on the impact of the initiatives announced by the vice president.

"Bawumia to launch E-gari, E-fufu and E-TZ to make food abundant as well as E-inflation and E-exchange rate to arrest price increases and the dollar permanently. Kaa kaa motobi economy," he wrote.



The post seems to point to indicators the MP believes the Vice President must focus on to bring tangible relief to Ghanaians.



The Vice President, who is the chairman of the economic management team, in the lecture took on his critics who accused him of running away from fixing the ailing economy to find solace in digitalisation.



"I have heard some people ask why I have abandoned economics for digitalisation. Far from abandoning economics, the reality is that in this era, if you don’t digitize you will not have much of an economy, period."



In a reaction, Mr. Adongo shot down the impact of the digitalisation drive on the economy so far. The Bolgatanga Central MP has consistently questioned the focus of the vice President.



"So how come you are collapsing the economy even though you are digitising? Investors now see your economy as kaa kaa motobi economy and running away from both your domestic and Eurobonds? They now feel safer dumping your bonds for peanuts to escape your infected economy."

Below are some screenshots of Isaac Adongo's reaction to the lecture by vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on social media:















