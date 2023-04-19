12
Bawumia most visible, hard working vice president in 3rd, 4th Republics – Titus Glover

Bawumia Vice President333 Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover has described Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as the most hardworking and visible Vice President in the Third and Fourth Republics of Ghana.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Accra-based UTV, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Organizer said his views were factual but failed to adduce any evidence.

“I’m not very old but I lived through Hilla Limann’s vice president’s time – de Graft Johnson, I have lived through the vice-presidential eras of Ekow Nkensen Arkaah, Atta Mills, Mahama and Amissah-Arthur.

“Yet if I combine the performance of all these men, I have not seen a vice president that has been so visible and actively working than Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, it is a fact,” he submitted.

Bawumia despite not having openly expressed interest in the NPP flagbearership contest ahead of the 2024 polls is seen as a frontrunner in a race that will pit him against the likes of Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong, Afriyie Akoto Osei, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Winner of the presidential primary slated for November 2023 will succeed president Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of the party.

