Bawumia mourns Mion Lana Naa Abdulai III

Mion-Lana, Naa Abdulai III

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commiserated with the people of Dagbon over the loss of Mion-Lana, Naa Abdulai III, the heir apparent to the Dagbon skin.

The Vice-President described the late chief as “one of the charismatic chiefs of the Dagbon Kingdom,” in a Facebook post on Thursday, 18 August 2022.



Dr Bawumia disclosed that together “with the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, he visited the “Korle bu hospital” where they paid their last respects to the late chief and to commiserate with his immediate family.



“I send my condolences to the King, Chiefs and people of Dagbon, to the immediate family of the late chief and the wider Abudu Family of Dagbon on this great loss,” the Vice-President added.



The heir apparent to the Dagbon Skin, the Mion-Lana passed away on Wednesday, 17 August 2022, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

He was the next in line after Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II, based on the rotational system of the Dagbon kingship.



Known in private life as Mahamadu Abdulai, the late Mion Lana was 48.



Shortly after his death was announced, his remains were airlifted to Yendi for burial.