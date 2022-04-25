Bawumia mourns NPP Central Region communications officer

Late Mr Robert Amissah

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said he is saddened by the demise of the Regional Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party in the Central Region, Mr Robert Amissah, also known as Staga.

“His death came as a shock to me and the entire party as he has been deeply involved in the ongoing party reorganization in the Region,” Dr Bawumia posted in memory of the late Staga.



Dr Bawumia expressed his deepest condolences to Staga’s wife, family and the entire party in Central Region.

He said Staga has contributed his quota to the party and has served the Region so well.



“Rising through the ranks, Staga has served in the past as Assistant Secretary in Cape Coast North Constituency and became the Regional Communication Director until his untimely death. The New Patriotic Party in the Central Region would forever remember his contributions as a hardworking officer and a loyal patriot,” he posted.