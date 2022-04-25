0
Menu
News

Bawumia mourns NPP Central Region communications officer

Robert Amissah Late Mr Robert Amissah

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said he is saddened by the demise of the Regional Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party in the Central Region, Mr Robert Amissah, also known as Staga.

“His death came as a shock to me and the entire party as he has been deeply involved in the ongoing party reorganization in the Region,” Dr Bawumia posted in memory of the late Staga.

Dr Bawumia expressed his deepest condolences to Staga’s wife, family and the entire party in Central Region.

He said Staga has contributed his quota to the party and has served the Region so well.

“Rising through the ranks, Staga has served in the past as Assistant Secretary in Cape Coast North Constituency and became the Regional Communication Director until his untimely death. The New Patriotic Party in the Central Region would forever remember his contributions as a hardworking officer and a loyal patriot,” he posted.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rita Dominic’s wedding: A Plus dishes out interesting advice to single women
Breakdown of benefits for top management of SOEs in Ghana
Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang hints of 2024 plans?
Meet the elegant wife of Michael Essien and their children
Retired referee narrates how he was forced to manipulate Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC matches
Deputy finance minister explains ‘Neutrality Allowance’
Why Akuapem Poloo moved from Dzorwulu
What Samuel Eto'o told Asamoah Gyan about GFA Presidency
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton
Related Articles: