Bawumia must ask Samira what we have on her – Kennedy Agyapong camp

Vice President Bawumia and 2nd Lady Samira Bawumia

The camp of flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has said Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia must ask his wife Samira Bawumia what their camp has on her.

This comes on the back of the second lady, Samira Bawumia in addressing delegates stated that Kennedy Agyapong and his family are okay so he doesn't care if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) goes to opposition.



“We need to show in our utterances that this election is very consequential for the party and for that reason, we need not make any mistake but rather show a united front. That is why we should all rally behind someone who can win us the power. But those who are campaigning with pain and anger, saying we should go to opposition if things do not go their way, do we accept such stance?” Mrs. Bawumia indicated.



In a rebuttal, Kennedy Agyapong stated that if he should respond to Samira’s assertions her marriage with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia would collapse.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapong campaign, Banasko Amponsah stated that the best the Vice President could do to settle issues is to ask his wife why the Assin Central lawmaker said that.



“He said if he should respond to Samira her marriage will collapse. I do not know and it’s not part of the campaign message. So that one I cannot answer. However, these are big boys talking, me as a servant I will not deal with issues of family affairs."

“I will not want to go there but I will want to sound an advice to Samira and any other person that, in life, watch your back before you project the future. But for the rest, Kennedy Agyapong knows why he said that. And it is up to Samira to explain to her husband that what this man is saying, he has a reason or no reason."



He continued: “I do not know the relationship between Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Samira and maybe to the Vice President. If he said if ‘I open my mouth the marriage will collapse’ then I would ask my wife why this man is saying this. Then she will have to explain.”



Mr. Amponsah further stated that their campaign is targeted at the well-being of the ordinary Ghanaians adding that Kennedy Agyapong will win the election on November 4, 2023.



