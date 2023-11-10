Bawumia must pick running mate from GA/R to enhance Breaking the 8 agenda – Kobby Mensah

Political Marketer, Prof. Kobby Mensah

A Political Marketer, Prof. Kobby Mensah has admonished Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to pick a running mate from the Greater Accra Region to enhance the “Breaking the 8 agenda”.

Following Veep Bawumia’s election over the weekend as the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer for the 2024 general election, there has begun lots of discussion about his potential running mate and where the person must come from.



But speaking to Starr News, Prof. Kobby Mensah said a running mate from the Ashanti Region won’t be ideal for the party.

“I don’t think Dr. Bawumia needs to choose a running mate from the Ashanti Region because obviously that is the party’s stronghold. If the party feels that apathy in that region is high, then you want to compensate with choosing a running mate from there. But why would you choose a running mate from your stronghold? Usually, you want to choose a running mate that complements you. So you are looking at a must win region that you’ll need to choose the running mate. For example, Greater Accra that is a swing place, a must win. You are looking at Central Region, it is a swing place and it is a must win. So usually you want to choose a running mate that complements but not necessarily from your stronghold.



He added: “But of course if the party thinks that the apathy in Ashanti Region is so high that without choosing a running mate from there, there will be no motivation for them to come out, of course you will consider choosing a runing mate from the Ashanti Region. If the party has done research and thinks that a lot more people are apathetic in the Ashanti Region then it makes sense for them to choose a running mate from there. But if they are confident that they have performed and delivered then there’s no point choosing a running mate from Ashanti Region.”