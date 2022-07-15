Bawumia must resign for the sake of his integrity – Prof Bokpin

Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Professor Godfred Alufa Bokpin

Prof Bokpin suggests Bawumia has little influence on govt’s economic policies

Ghana went to the IMF because of Mahama's policies and external factors, Bawumia



Bawumia defends govt’s decision to seek an IMF bailout



Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Professor Godfred Alufa Bokpin has urged Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to resign for the sake of his dignity and integrity.



Prof Bokpin suggested that although the vice president takes all the criticisms for the country’s economic woes as head of Ghana’s Economic Management Team, it appears he has very little say in the government’s economic policies.



He added that if Dr Bawumia has more influence in the government things will not be as bad as it currently is, myjoyonline.com reports.

“I sympathise with the vice president. He is always at the face of the NPP’s (New Patriotic Party’s) economic engineering engine, we were told. I believe that if he had enough control maybe things would not be like this,” he said.



“If the Vice President feels uncomfortable about his role as the Chair of the Economic Management Committee and lacks the influence, he should resign. It would serve him better [and] the reason I’m saying so is that it will help him maintain his integrity. He has to take the bold decision,” he said.



Meanwhile, the vice president has asserted that the policies of former President John Dramani Mahama and external factors including the COVID-19 pandemic are responsible for the economic difficulties in the country.



According to him, Mahama’s policies resulted in the Energy Sector Excess Capacity Payments and the Banking Sector Clean-Up which together with the COVID-19 and the Russia- Ukraine war have made life unbearable for Ghanaians.



Speaking at an event on Thursday to outline Ghana’s achievements in digitalisation, the vice president indicated that the government had no choice but to seek an International Monetary Fund (IMF bailout) to help stabilise Ghana’s economy.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/DO