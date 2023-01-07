'Bawumia must win against the dollar' – Wontumi clarifies controversial BMW chant

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi, has exonerated himself from accusations of breaching the party’s code of conduct.

Contrary to criticisms that he openly campaigned for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at a dinner party, a spokesperson for the chairman says he was only making an implicit statement in support of the head of the economic management.



According to a report by 3news.com sighted by GhanaWeb, Andy Owusu explained in an interview on Akoma FM that “the BMW Bawumia Must Win chant was implying that Bawumia must win against the dollar but not what people were thinking”.



“We all know that Dr Bawumia is the one who declared war against the Dollar so when the Dollar started dropping, we believed it was Dr Bawumia who was winning so at the dinner party, all our chanting and prayers was that BMW meaning ‘Bawumia Must Win’ against the Dollar but not in effect the flagbearer position,” the spokesperson of the regional chairman said.



NPP last year issued a directive to its members and officers asking everyone to desist from engaging in open campaigning until nominations officially open for the party’s internal primaries.



According to the party, a myriad of sanctions exists for individuals who will breach the code which is aimed at promoting tolerance and unity.

But in a recent viral video, Chairman Wontumi was seen at a dinner party attended by Members of Parliament, Constituency chairpersons and party faithfuls of the NPP leading a chant.



The “BMW” chant which was led by the Ashanti Regional chairman of the NPP translates into “Bawumia Must Win” and is known as a parlance for supporters of the vice president’s flagbearership campaign.



Vice President Bawumia together with the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and the now-resigned Minister for Trade and Industry, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen are tipped as the lead contenders for the upcoming contest.







GA/FNOQ