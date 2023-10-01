Bawumia not collapsing NPP through intimidation, threats – Campaign Team

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The campaign team for the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has described claims by Kennedy Agyapong that he has resorted to intimidation as lies.

A statement issued from the campaign office of the Vice President indicated that the Vice President has always been peaceful and has drummed home the need to ensure the party is united regardless of the internal contest.



“It is also not true as alleged by Kennedy Agyapong that Dr. Bawumia is collapsing the party through intimidation. The unity of our party has been of great concern to candidate Dr. Bawumia.



"It is in light of such concern that he refrains from responding to unwarranted attacks by others in the contest and has cautioned his supporters against responding to such provocative attacks.



"His strategy has been to persuade delegates to support his bid. This he does, by laying his vision for the party and country,” the statement dated September 30 said.



Background

Flagbearer aspirant and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has told his followers and members of the NPP that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Bernard Antwi Boasiako are destroying the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He says their threats to people who do not support them are what is currently destroying the once admirable political brand of the NPP.



Kennedy Agyapong was speaking at a health walk organized by his supporters in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



“Wontumi and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are the ones destroying this political party, but we will not allow that. They are threatening everyone who is not in their camp, and that is worrying. I am not the one destroying the NPP. For me, what I see is what I say, and that ends it,” he said.



“I have all the meetings they have attended, and when they try anything, there will be an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth,” Kennedy Agyapong said at the rally.