Bawumia opens 56.4km Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu road

Bawumia cutting a ribbon to open the Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu road project

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Yesterday, Thursday, September 8, 2022, opened the 56.4km Jasikan- Dodo Pepesu road project.

The project, which is part of the Eastern Corridor Road, links the southern part of the country to the northern part and neighboring countries.



The road also links towns such as Kadjebi, Menuso, Dzindziso, Poase Cement, Koto Nkwanta, Ahamasu, Dodi Papase and Dodo Pepesu.



The project is an Engineering and Procurement Contract (EPC) between the Government of Ghana and Sinohydro Corporation Limited of China under the Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) to support priority projects in Ghana.





