Bawumia opens Ghana’s first Islamic Nursing Training College in Accra

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cutting the ribbon

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday, 19 March 2022 joined leadership of the Ahlus Sunnah wal Jamaa, from Ghana and Nigeria, at Aplaku, Accra, to open Ghana’s first Islamic Nursing Training College.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Bawumia said despite the existence of over 90 public nursing training colleges across the country, they are inadequate to meet the growing admission demands of SHS graduates.



The private sector, especially Faith based organizations, he said have played leading roles in complementing government's efforts at expanding access to nursing training by establishing nursing schools.



The Islamic Nursing Training School, therefore, he noted is a welcome addition to these schools, and it will offer more admission opportunities to young Ghanaians aspiring to be nurses.

Dr Bawumia commend leadership of the Ahlus Sunnah wal Jamma, as well as all those who contributed towards building the Islamic Nursing Training School.



