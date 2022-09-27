2
Bawumia opens rehabilitated inner-city roads in Cape Coast

Bawumia Cutting A Ribbon To Open A Project Vice President Bawumia cutting a ribbon to open a project

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

On Monday, September 26, 2022, the Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia opened the rehabilitated inner-city roads in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast, another SinoHydro road project.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Bawumia noted that apart from the SinoHydro, Government is undertaking roadworks in every region of the country. In the Central Region, a number of road projects have been completed, he disclosed.

These include 102km of highway roads namely partial reconstruction of Cape Coast-Twifo Praso road and 30km access road to Kakum Park, upgrading of 20km Dunkwa-Twifo Praso-Assin Foso road, and partial reconstruction of 15km Bawjiase-Agona Swedru road.

Dr. Bawumia further said the Department of Urban Roads (DUR) has completed 30km of asphalt overlay works with beneficiary towns including Cape Coast, Agona Swedru, Winneba, and Anomabo.



In addition, the DUR has re-gravelled 50km of roads and also undertaken the rehabilitation of 7.5km of roads.

The Department of Feeder Roads has also upgraded 75km of roads in the Central Region to bitumen surfacing and constructed six major bridges.

The roads include the bitumen surfacing of 22km Winneba-Sankor-Ojobi-Akoti road, bitumen surfacing of 16.5km Kushea - Abotareye -Akwawusu- Atweneboana, and bitumen surfacing of 12.5km Nyakrom-Bobikuma road.

Also in the Central Region, the Vice President noted that there has been the construction of a 105m span Steel Bridge on Suprudu-Ammissano- Mankessim Feeder Road, and the construction of 25m, 20m, and 40m span steel bridges over rivers Akora, One, and Okyi respectively.

