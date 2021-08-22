Bawumia rallies support for voluntary contribution towards National Cathedral

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has appealed to the general public to voluntarily support the construction of the National Cathedral.

Speaking at the Adabraka Presbyterian Church on Sunday as a special guest for the 30th Anniversary Celebration of Rev. Kwadwo Owusu Sarpong into Ordained Ministry, Bawumia said, is a voluntary exercise, which when completed, will be for the country Ghana.



"As we all know, there are efforts to build a national cathedral. It is very important that we build that cathedral. It is a voluntary exercise and anybody who wants to contribute can contribute," Dr Bawumia said.



Rallying support for the construction, the vice president said he has already contributed towards the construction and urged Ghanaians to voluntary contribute towards the construction, to the "glory of God."

"I have contributed and I will contribute some more. And I encourage everybody to think about it and let's build it. It is not for anybody, it is for Ghana and the glory of God."



Below is a video of Dr Bawumia’s rallying call.



