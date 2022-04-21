0
Bawumia receives Vice President of Costa Rica

Baw Vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia received the Vice President of Costa Rica, Epsy Campbell Barr at the J.H

Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, today, Thursday, 21 April 2022 received the Vice President of Costa Rica, Epsy Campbell Barr (the first black Vice-President of Costa Rica), and the Executive Director of the UNFPA, Dr Natalia Kanem, at the Jubilee House.

The two leaders discussed, among others, ways to deepen the bonds between Africa and her sons and daughters in the diaspora, as well as the challenges posed by climate change, Covid 19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Madam Campbell Barr and Dr Kanem are also in Ghana to participate in a High Level Diaspora Forum about the People of African Descent.

Dr Bawumia will give the keynote address for the forum on Friday, 22 April 2022.

