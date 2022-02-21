Bawumia reiterates government's commitment to develop newly-created regions

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has once again reiterated that the government is committed to bringing about development across the nation, especially in the newly-created regions.

Development of the infant regions, he said, is dear to the government; and it will not relent in its efforts to channel appropriate resources to boost production, enhance economic activities, and also create job opportunities.



“The new regions’ development is not mere talk, there is and will continue to be activity on the ground, as the government will do its best to channel some resources for their developmental projects,” he said.



Dr. Bawumia made this known when he met with the chiefs and people of Damongo in Savannah Region as part of his working visit and appreciation to the people for their support during the final funeral rites of his mother, held at Walewale in the North East Region.



The Vice President noted that the asphalt overlay currently underway in the Damongo township will be the first of its kind in the region – with additional projects including the Damongo water project, earmarked to ease the stress residents encounter in going about their activities, to follow in due course.



Construction of an inland port at Debre in the Central Gonja district of the region will also commence soon to enhance economic activities and jobs for the unemployed youths, with a sod-cutting ceremony imminent, he added.



“The port’s commencement and completion will make transporting goods and services easier, and attract more investors into the region to inject finances to harness on the potentials,” he added while appealing to investors and private developers to collaborate with the government to create job opportunities.

Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa I commended the government for creating the new region, as well as the sustained efforts in ensuring the area’s development.



He said the region has vast portions of land and other resources which can be harnessed to achieve the goals of job creation and wider development. The traditional ruler, therefore, appealed for the government and the private sector to liaise and see that it comes to fruition.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, commended all stakeholders for the numerous interventions put in place to bring about development in the region.



He called on traditional authorities and the youth to cooperate with the government and its agencies in this regard.



Dr. Bawumia earlier called on Ya Na Abkuari II at the Gbeawa Palace in Yendi and then proceeded to Damongo, where he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Gonja Traditional and President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresah I, before moving to other regions to express his gratitude to the chiefs and people for their support.



He thanked the Yagbonwura for sending a delegation to mourn with his family and the show of love during the funeral rites.