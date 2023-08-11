Bawumia represents our hope with unmatched experience – MP Alex Tetteh

Member of Parliament for Sewhi Akontombra Constituency, Honorable Alex Tetteh

The Member of Parliament for Sewhi Akontombra Constituency, Honorable Alex Tetteh has passionately advocated for Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to assume leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the upcoming 2024 General Election.

Tetteh emphasized that Dr. Bawumia’s extensive tenure as Vice President has equipped him with a wealth of experience surpassing that of the other contenders.



He pointed out that if the National Democratic Congress’ John Mahama touts his presidential experience, Dr. Bawumia is the optimal candidate to counter him and secure victory for the NPP.



Speaking on Nkawkaw based Agoo FM on Thursday, August 10th, 2023, Alex Tetteh, also the Vice Chairman of the Parliament Committee on Roads and Transport, expressed firm confidence that his constituents would overwhelmingly endorse Bawumia with a staggering 95% approval rating.



Presently on a comprehensive nine-day tour of the Eastern Region, covering all 33 constituencies, Vice President Bawumia has already visited a substantial number of locations, including Akuapem South, Akuapem North, Okere, Yilo Krobo, Asuogyaman, Lower Manya, Upper Manya, New Juabeng North, Abuakwa South, Suhum, Ayensuano, Nsawam, Upper West Akyim, Lower West Akyim, Akwatia, and Kade.



Today, Thursday, he is slated to visit Assin Manso Akroso, Oda, Akyim Swedru, and Acheamse. The Vice President’s nine-day tour will culminate on Monday, August 14th, 2023, at the New Juaben South Constituency.

Alex Tetteh underscored the warm reception Dr. Bawumia has received throughout the region, dismissing any notion of apprehension. He emphasized that their research supports Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as the standout choice to lead the NPP and topple the eight-year cycle of the opposing party, dubbed’’ breaking the 8.’’



Tetteh clarified, “While all the other nine contenders are undoubtedly qualified and valued party members, our stance leads us to believe that, when selecting a candidate to face John Mahama, it would be unwise to overlook Bawumia and opt for an alternative candidate.



The NDC primarily maintains influence over the Volta Region, the Northern Region, and various Zongo Communities. They often propagate misinformation, asserting that the NPP neglects these communities, urging them to vote against the NPP. Furthermore, the NDC wrongly characterizes the NPP as an Akan-centric party, attempting to drive a wedge between Northerners and the party. A comprehensive comparison between John Mahama and Dr. Bawumia makes it evident that the Vice President holds the advantage.”



In addition, Alex Tetteh highlighted, “While John Mahama highlights his experience at the Jubilee House, Dr. Bawumia stands head and shoulders above the other contenders. This conviction is rooted in careful analysis and consideration.” He told host Obaahemaa Yaa Mirekua.