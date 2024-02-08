Bawumia's 73-paged speech was a rehash of old promises - Sam George

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has responded critically to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recent lecture, titled "Ghana's Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future."

Sam George described the speech as "73 pages of beautiful nonsense," emphasizing his dissatisfaction with the content presented by Dr. Bawumia.



He accused the vice president of rehashing old promises and lies, particularly highlighting inconsistencies in job creation figures.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, "It's 73 pages of beautiful nonsense, there is nothing that makes sense in that speech. It is rehashing of old promises, lies," George stated.



He further pointed out discrepancies in Bawumia's claims regarding job creation, citing varying figures provided over time.



"Even if you look at the budget. the appendixes, you realise that the government says in 2024 they are going to pay 826,000 people, so it tells you that Bawumia is lying and this is unbecoming of someone who wants to be president," Sam George remarked.



Regarding Dr. Bawumia's suggestion that Ghanaians should make him a driver as he is currently a driver's mate, Sam George criticized Bawumia's attempt to distance himself from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's governance.

"Bawumia cannot detach himself from Akufo-Addo's bad governance and implementation of policies," he asserted.



He referenced Bawumia's own biography, where the vice president claimed to chair the Economic Management Team, thus playing a pivotal role in shaping government policy.



"Two people who are cabinet members at the time came to tell us Bawumia played a pivotal role in the creation of E-Levy, yet Bawumia stands up here today and say he wants to scrap E-Levy," he stated, stressing that what he sees is inconsistency in Bawumia's statements.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's speech, delivered on February 7, 2024, outlined his vision for Ghana and the accomplishments of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government over the past seven years.



The lecture, which spanned various sectors of the economy, generated significant discussions on social media platforms.



NAY/AE