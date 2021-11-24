Bawumia’s Ashesi lecture was a pretext for draconian E-levy - Kwakye Ofosu

A recent digitalization lecture laid the groundwork for new E-levy

Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the E-levy is regressive and draconian



He says the 2022 budget is only going to increase hardships on citizens



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that the digitalization lecture delivered by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was psyche Ghanaians for the electronic levy contained in the 2022 budget.



Making submissions on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme, Kwakye Ofosu said the lecture was to create the impression of something big to come and that thing came in the form of the tax.



According to him, the E-levy that has become known as the Mobile Money (MoMo) tax was one of three tax measures that were regressive and draconian and set to increase the hardship that Ghanaians are currently suffering.



“That whole hoopla around digitalization at Ashesi was to prepare our minds for this Bawumia tax. It was to create the impression of some major shift, some seismic activity to justify the need to pay taxes.

“And it is little wonder why people have called this Bawumia tax, because that is what it is. That whole digitalization propaganda was intended to provide a rationale for levying Ghanaians on this particular matter,” he added.



He stressed further that the 1.75% levy on electronic transactions, MoMo, bank transfers, inward remittances and merchant payments “will be catastrophic.”











What Ofori-Atta said about 1.75% levy on electronic transactions



Ken Ofori-Atta introduced a new 1.75% levy on all electronic transactions such as Mobile money transactions, remittances and other electronic transactions.