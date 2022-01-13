Bawumia's aide to Alan: You forfeited your 'next to lead' declaration by your actions

Gideon Boako is an aide to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako, has, in a Facebook post, dismantled the claims being made by Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and his loyalists to the effect that the Trade Minister was made a promise by then candidate Akufo-Addo that he would be the next flagbearer of the NPP after him (Nana Addo).

According to the astute economist, the decision by Alan Kyerematen to contest President Akufo-Addo multiple times if even such a promise was made, made the said promise redundant.



This is the full text on Dr. Boako’s Facebook timeline:



“So I go into a contest with you. I get more votes than you but not sufficient enough to secure me the required 50% plus 1. You came next to me and instead of a second round contest you concede to me.



That’s nice. I acknowledge you in my acceptance speech and in order to ensure greater unity I indicate that you will come after me. Few months later you decided to abandon me and the team to fight our own fight on a flimsy excuse. Fair enough you rescind your decision and join us. We heartily accept you back.



I go into the main contest but unfortunately lost. Instead of keeping to the commitment of conceding to me to go again so you can come after you contest me.

I lost and decided to go again and there again you did not concede to me but contested me. Once you do this you have withdrawn the commitment you made to me.



Should the assurance I gave you still hold even after you subsequently withdrew your commitment to me on two separate occasions? Once you withdrew your commitment the consequential assurance from me also stands withdrawn.



With this, any desperate and awkward attempt to create a false impression that an assurance for which tenets you have grossly violated still holds can only be laughable,” the post read



The Trade and Industry Minister is reported to have said that as he sacrificed for President Akufo-Addo, someone else, possibly, Vice President Bawumia, should also sacrifice for him to lead the party in 2024.



Dr. Gideon Boako has, by his post, deflated this message from the camp of Mr. Kyerematen.