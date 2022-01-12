Bawumia’s aide who received Psalm Adjeteyfio’s voice note named

Psalm Adjeteyfio [L], Dr. Bawumia [R]

Actor defends decision to beg for leftovers



Raymond Acquah, the husband of media personality MzGee, has mentioned that he sent Psalm Adjeteyfio’s audio clip in which the actor was begging for leftovers to Dr. Gideon Boako, the aide of vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to Mr. Acquah, the decision to forward the file to Dr. Boako was informed by his desire to seek clarifications and assistance for the veteran actor who had received a cash donation from the vice president following a plea for help.



“As the one who was mandated to send the said voice note to Gideon Boako in his capacity as the aide who did the donation on behalf of the Vice President, to clarify the relationship between the office and the actor and explore the possibilities of getting him further help, I find the unwarranted attacks on MzGee GH completely unacceptable”, Acquah stated in a Facebook post.



On Monday, an audio clip of veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio begging MzGee for leftovers from her kitchen went viral. While some chided the actor for his incessant request for help, others wondered how and why the audio was leaked when the actor confided in the media personality.

In her response, MzGee expressed disappointment over claims she leaked the audio. She mentioned that she sent the audio to someone to do enquiries for her and see how they could assist the actor. It turned out that the person in question is MzGee’s husband, Raymond Acquah.



In a Facebook post, Wednesday, Mr. Acquah expressed discontentment over the criticisms against his wife, considering that she has been of help to Psalm Adjeteyfio.



“For a woman who had willingly given her resources to the ailing actor and gone out of her way to get more help for him to be treated with such contempt is disgraceful”, Mr. Acquah’s post read.



“Throughout her engagements with the actor, she has been nothing but helpful and compassionate. She deserves praise and not vitriol”, he added.



In the said audio, the actor indicated that he has invested the GH¢50,000 the vice president gave him and that since the vice president’s donation was made public, all those who used to help him withdrew which has created a lot of problems for him.



“MzGee good afternoon, I’m wondering if you would have some leftovers in your kitchen to spare. [The] reason is, people who use to help have all withdrawn their help when they heard that the Vice President had given me the money. But you would agree with me that [with] such monies, you need to invest wisely and that is what I have done and when you make investments too, it will take time before you begin enjoying it,” the Taxi Driver TV series actor explained in the audio.

“Right now, the situation has created a lot of problems for me; you know, a lot of people use to help me a lot but now everybody…I even understood that some people contributed some money in States to be sent to me; the moment they heard [that the Vice President had given me the money] everybody went for his money,” Psalm Adjeteyfio added.



The veteran, in September last year cried for help as he announced that he needed GH¢3,000 to pay his rent or risked ejection. Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after hearing his plea donated GH¢50,000 to him.



According to the veteran actor, since the vice president presented the cash donation to him, people have stopped extending a helping hand to him, hence his decision to beg for leftovers.



