1
Menu
News

'Bawumia's branded vehicles were not bought with IMF money' – Bawumia's camp

Bawumia Campaign Cars.jpeg Dr Bawumia is yet to officially announce his flagbearership bid

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The campaign team of Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has responded to the viral circulation of pictures and videos of branded Bawumia pick-up vehicles on social media.

In a press release signed by the president of the Bawumia Must-Win (BMW), the team stated that they have observed, with utmost shock, the circulation of the said pictures and videos with misleading captions on social media by alleged perpetual critics and cynics of Dr. Bawumia within and outside the NPP.

The team clarified that there were six branded pick-up vehicles, not one hundred as alleged and publicized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor.

The statement further added that the vehicles were neither bought, branded, nor paid for by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or his campaign office.

"Bawumia Must Win (BMW) has observed, with utmost shock, the viral circulation of pictures/videos of branded Bawumia pick-up vehicles with misleading captions and voiceovers on social media by perpetual critics and cynics of Dr. Bawumia within and outside the NPP aimed at causing disaffection for the noble Vice President of Ghana.

"... The number of branded pick-ups is six (6), not one hundred (100) as alleged and publicized by the NDC Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Hon. Rockson Dafeamekpor, and his collaborators.

"The vehicles (pick-ups) in question were neither bought, branded, nor paid for by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or his campaign office," part of the statement said.

The statement added, "The vehicles were not and could not have been bought with proceeds from a yet-to-arrive IMF Funds, as mischievously put out by the NDC and asserted by the internal saboteurs."

According to the campaign team, the vehicles belong to a group of individuals who believe in and share the vision of Dr. Bawumia. As a result, the vehicles are to be used and returned to the owners after the campaign.

"The vehicles belong to a group of individuals who believe and share in the vision of Dr. Bawumia. The vehicles are to be used and returned to the owners after the campaign."

Read the full statement below:



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here







AM/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Related Articles: