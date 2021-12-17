Bawumia’s campaign billboards resurface in Kumasi despite party ban

Dr Mahammadu Bawumia's billboard in Kumasi

The friends of Dr Mahammadu Bawumia in Kumasi are busy replacing all single image giant billboards of the Vice President Dr Bawumia at various vantage locations in Kumasi.

The two billboards sited at Suame roundabout and Suame Total fuel station are captioned “Friends of Dr Mohammadu Bawumia welcome all delegates to National delegates conference’’.



The new billboards are contrary to the party’s directive, which banned all party members with the intent to contest any higher position in the party from campaigning



The action by the regional minister Simon Osei Mensah and national executives of the party has created tension among the various factions in the party who believe the party is being biased against other prospective aspirants for other positions.



Responding to happenings in Kumasi, former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Presiding Member (PM) Abraham Boadi said, “the party told us to remove all the bill Boards we mounted in Kumasi for Alan Kyeremanteng which was only welcoming delegates to Kumasi for the conference, the party said we indirectly campaigning ahead of the party’s regional and national internal elections. We have to abide by the party’s directives without hesitation but have we seen what Dr Bawumia’s camp is doing.

“Currently, his billboards with his image and President Nana Akufo Addo is resurfacing with boldly sponsored by Friends of Dr Bawumia is he not still campaign ahead of time’’ he questioned.



He said the Friends of Alan Kwadow Kyeremanteng are aware of all the evil agenda some faceless cowards are doing stating nobody can intimidate them before during and after the delegates conference.



“The party told us to play according to the rules of the game but why are some people being given the chance to campaign ahead of time. The director of communication for NPP in the Ashanti region told GHone news that no individual party member has invited delegates for the conference. Therefore, they have no authority to mount billboards to welcome delegates to the conference?’’.



The former ridge Nhyeaso Assemblymember threatened a showdown on Sunday at the conference if the party creates a campaign platform for Dr Bawumia and his supporters to conduct an indirect campaign at the conference.