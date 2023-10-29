Bawumia’s candidature is virtually third term for Nana Akufo-Addo - Edudzi Tameklo

Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress

The Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, is urging the electorate to carefully consider the candidature of Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia in the upcoming general elections.

Mr. Tameklo believes that Dr. Bawumia's candidacy in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race is President Akufo-Addo's attempt to seek a third term indirectly.



He suggests that the President is experimenting with Dr. Bawumia's candidacy to protect his legacy and continue his influence even after leaving office.



According to Mr. Tameklo, Dr. Bawumia's bid for the presidency is part of President Akufo-Addo's attempt to secure a third term.



He asserts that Dr. Bawumia is considered the establishment candidate and is benefiting from government resources.



Mr. Tameklo also criticizes the current government's performance, arguing that Dr. Bawumia cannot distance himself from the government's failures.

He minced no words say Dr Bawumia is a ''fruit of the mother serpent'



He emphasizes that the NDC is focused on winning the upcoming elections and is not concerned about Dr. Bawumia's candidacy.



In Mr. Tameklo's view, the NDC's main concern would be if Mr. Ken Agyepong emerged as the NPP's candidate for the 2024 general elections.



He describes Ken Agyepong as an unconventional candidate in the NPP race due to his unique approach to politics.



Mr. Tameklo made these remarks during an appearance on Joy FM's News File program on October 28, 2023.