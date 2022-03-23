Bawumia’s comments on economy while in opposition haunting NPP – NPP’s Solomon Owusu

Solomon Owusu, Member of the Communications Team of the governing New Patriotic Party

A member of the Communications Team of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Solomon Owusu has accused Veep Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of setting the government up for attacks from Ghanaians especially the opposition with his comments on the economy while in opposition.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia’s pronouncements have come back to bite the NPP considering the current hardship in the country.



In the lead-up to the 2016 elections, then running mate Dr. Bawumia taunted the then Vice President, late Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur with some 170 questions on the Ghanaian economy under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.



Dr. Bawumia also in the lead up to the 2016 elections, couched rhetoric dubbed “Ghanaians are suffering” which he again used to taunt the then government over the management of the economy.



The country’s worsening economic situation currently has resulted in the cost of living increasing with a large section of the Ghanaian population complaining of suffering. Prices of fuel and other commodities are increasing at a fast rate, while the country’s currency – Cedi depreciates against the Dollar.

The economic situation has led to the opposition attacking the government with many people calling out the Veep Dr. Bawumia who is the recipient of most of the bashing.



Speaking on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa FM/Agoo TV, Wednesday, Solomon Owusu, a known firebrand politician said the Veep should be held responsible for the attacks on the government.



“NPP government has come under heavy flak from the public over the current economic situation in the country and I hold the Vice President responsible for the relentless bashing of the government. His comments on the economy and criticism of the Mahama administration while the NPP was in opposition has justified the attack on the government. The Vice President’s comments carry weight, if you tell Ghanaians that you’ve arrested the Dollar and handed over the keys to the IGP, then you are setting yourself up for attacks when the Cedi depreciates and that is what is affecting us now. Bawumia’s comments are being played back to us now and it is ridiculing the entire government. Somebody must tell the Vice President to be circumspect in his public utterances.”