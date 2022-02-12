Bawumia's convoy not involved in an accident

A vehicle in his advance security team was what got involved in the deadly accident

Source: GNA

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s convoy has not been involved in any accident. Dr Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson to the Vice President, announced this in a statement shared with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Saturday.

The statement said a vehicle in the advance team of the security that usually go ahead of the Vice President unfortunately was involved in an accident on its way to Tamale some three days ago.



It said Vice President Bawumia is safe and currently leading a government delegation to mourn with the family and friends of the late Joseph Kofi Adda, former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central and Minister of Aviation.

This brings clarity to report circulating in the social media and some news portals that Vice President Bawumia's convoy was involved in an accident.