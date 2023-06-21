Bawumia’s decision to use a bus for his campaign is to avoid using state resources - Spokesperson

Gideon Boako is the spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says his boss’s decision to avoid using state or official vehicles for his campaign is to avoid abuse of power.

During his campaign activities, Dr. Bawumia joined his campaign team on a bus.



Since the news broke, there have been a variety of reactions, with some claiming it was all for show.



However, the spokesperson responded that because the campaign is not an official duty, he needed to use personal funds.



In an interview with journalists, Dr. Boako explained that the decision is a commitment to protect public funds.



"This is a private campaign of the Vice President. So he doesn’t want to abuse incumbency. He decided that for this private political campaign, he was not going to use state resources. He has his own set of vehicles.”

He stated that the Vice President could have used the usual V8s, but he [Bawumia] believes that in order to demonstrate that he is a leader willing to put his resources to good use, he chose this bus. All of the team members are on the bus, and when he finishes, he takes the bus to wherever he wants to go, he said.



He denied claims that the Vice President was abusing his position, stating that those making such claims are only looking for attention.



He said so far as this was sustainable, they would continue to use the bus throughout the campaign activities of the Vice President.



"We started with the bus and have yet to encounter a problem with the vus. So we’ll keep taking the bus. We feel so at ease using the bus, and it allows us to bond, and if there is any feedback, we can give it to him on the bus, and we can even engage in discussions while on the bus," he said.