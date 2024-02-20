Bawumia's driver-mate analogy is insulting to Ghanaians, 1992 constitution - Nana Ohene Ntow

Former General Secretary of the NPP Nana Ohene Ntow (R) and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, has rejected the assertion of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia that he is just like a driver’s mate in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government and should be made president – the driver – so he can implement "his own vision."

According to him, the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Bawumia’s comments are pitiful and an insult to the people of Ghana.



Ohene Ntow, who made these remarks in an interview on GHOne TV on February 20, 2024, added that Dr Bawumia, by his comments, is telling Ghanaians that the vice president position is needless and should be cancelled.



“Once a candidate is voted as president, his running mate is deemed to have been voted. And two, if the president is indisposed today or he's out of the jurisdiction today, it is the vice president who occupies his shoes until he returns to post.



“So, if Bawumia was in that position and is now telling Ghanaians that that position is all useless, you can't do anything with the position of a vice president. I think it is even an insult to the constitution of Ghana."



He added, “Then we probably should listen to Bawumia and abolish the position of vice president because it's useless. How can you talk like that to the people of Ghana?”

Ohene Ntow, who is the spokesperson of the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, said that the vice president’s remarks are the worst he has heard from a presidential contender.



“That is why I'm saying that statement is the most pathetic statement I ever heard from anyone aspiring to become president of Ghana,” he added.



