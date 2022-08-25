Bawumia’s economic prowess only book-based not practical – Nana Yaa Jantuah

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has belittled the economic prowess of Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to her, Dr Bawumia's economic knowledge is only book-based without any practicals.



She said Dr Bawumia’s economic astuteness lacks practical application to the real problems facing Ghana.



She said the economy is not in good shape and Dr Bawumia’s book theory has not helped.



Nana Yaa Jantuah spoke in a one-on-one interview with Emmanuel Quarshie (The Hitman) on Accra100.5FM's morning show Ghana Yensom on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.



She was of the view that Dr Bawumia’s economic prowess has been full of rhetoric and much ado about nothing.



"It is under the economic management of the Vice President that the cedi broke the eight and further broke the Inspector-General of Police's jail term on the orders of the Vice President," she mocked.

She said managing an economy is not about projects and renaming of projects, adding that as it stands, Ghana is no greater under the NPP.



"Ghana has lost its greatness under the NPP," she went on, stressing that the vast majority of Ghanaians are suffering and cannot afford three square meals a day.



She called on the NPP to do away with its "arrogant" posture and call for help.



She likened the situation of the NPP to a father who claims to have investments all over but sleeps in a one-bedroom house.



She said, "the NPP and its appointees have sunk the country deep into the abyss."