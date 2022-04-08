Bawumia’s lecture caused people to be 'running like headless chicken' – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer

Bawumia breaks silence on economy

Bawumia admits challenging economic times



Ghanaians lament rising cost of living



Kow Essuman, a lawyer for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, mocked members of the opposition National Democratic Congress over Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s April 7 lecture.



According to him, the public lecture dubbed ‘#BawumiaSpeaks’ is making them run like headless.



“#BawumiaSpeaks has caused people in certain quarters to be running like headless chicken. Have you ever seen a headless chicken running before? I have,” he tweeted.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, delivered a public lecture on the economy following demands from stakeholders particularly from the opposition National Democratic Congress amid a recent economic crunch.

In his address, the Vice President partly blamed the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent Russia-Ukraine crisis for the economic woes of the country.



Despite this, he assured that government was committed to implementing measures that will mitigate the impact of such external factors.



Dr. Bawumia also insisted that the country’s growth fundamentals were still strong and resilient.



“Our growth fundamentals are strong and resilient. In the context of Sub-Saharan Africa, GDP growth in Ghana has consistently outpaced the growth in sub-Saharan Africa since 2017.



“Even in 2020 when as a result of COVID-19, sub-Saharan Africa recorded a negative rate, Ghana was one of the few countries with positive growth.



“Between 2017 and 2021, growth in Ghana averaged 5.3 percent while that of Sub-Saharan Africa averaged 2. 2 percent, and the evidence in the data is very clear.”

“The government of President Nana Akufo-Addo put in a lot of effort to turn things around from the situation it used to be. Together, as a country, we proceeded to fix the economy. We made great gains and the records attest to this,” he added.



The NDC has blamed the government for the economic hardship citizens are experiencing.



The party claims the government has mismanaged the economy and has further worsened it by its ballooning public sector debt.



