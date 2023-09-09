Bawumia’s loss to Mahama will be monumental – Henry Osei Akoto

John Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The 2020 parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress in the Oforikrom Constituency, Henry Osei Akoto, has projected that the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will lose to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, in 2024.

In a post that suggested the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will settle for the vice president, and in such an instance, he will compete with the NDC’s John Mahama, Henry Akoto said that such a competition will produce a monumental result.



And the result of that election, he said, will go in the favour of the former president, Mahama.



“Bawumia’s loss to Mahama will be monumental next year,” he wrote in a Twitter post.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia took a landslide lead in the NPP’s special delegates conference on Saturday, August 26, 2023, with 629 votes out of a total 958 total votes case.



The NPP will decide who leads the party at a November 4, 2023, national delegates congress.



See Henry Osei Akoto's tweet below:

Bawumia's loss to Mahama will be monumental next year. — Henry Osei Akoto (@HenryOseiAkoto_) September 8, 2023

