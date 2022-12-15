6
Bawumia’s name does not make him suitable candidate for presidency – Analyst

Bawumia Harbor Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Political analyst William Owusu Ansah has asserted that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s name does not qualify him to be elected president of the Republic.

The analyst says Ghana’s political history will show that any candidate without a four-letter word name would not be elected as president.

He claimed that from the late Jerry John Rawlings to the late Atta Mills, former President John Afyekum Kufour, and former President John Dramani Mahama, they were all elected because of their names.

“If you don’t have a four-letter word in your name, you are not qualified to be elected as the president of the republic,” he told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline.

He emphasized that the Vice President would not be able to bring the NPP to power and that they should not vote for him as the presidential candidate.

He said the NPP has a clear opportunity to win the 2024 polls, but they are making things difficult for themselves.

He said, ”the NPP is doing everything possible to return to the opposition when it was clear that they have what it takes to be retained”.

He added that despite the economic crisis, the government had made some gains.

