Bawumia’s name resonates more than Alan - Albert Kraku

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Tema East constituency Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Albert Kraku, has assessed Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as enjoying more clout than any of the other personalities who have come up as potential flagbearers for the NPP in 2024.

In a write-up, Mr. Kraku said Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia resonates with voters more than any of the other potential candidates including Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten.



“There is no need for pretence; even the Google search engine has more searches for Dr. Bawumia than any of the other candidates, including Alan Kyeremanten in its search history. This is proof of the clout of Dr. Bawumia,” he wrote.



Consequently, Mr. Kraku believes, “it is a no brainer for the NPP in the matter of deciding who becomes the party’s next flagbearer and successor to His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo.”



The ruling party faces a tricky future with serious polarization around the personalities of Vice President Bawumia and Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, in regards to who becomes the party’s next flagbearer.



By and large however, Vice President Bawumia appears to have a slight upper hand in that as the second gentleman of the land, he enjoys a lot of press that comes with his office.



However, recently, some local polls, especially by Global InfAnalytics, have indicated that Mr. Kyeremanten is more popular in the NPP and indeed even outside of the NPP than the Vice President.

But according to Mr. Albert Kraku, this claim is contestable because even Google search history proves that Dr. Bawumia is more popular.



“The claim by a supposed polling agency called global info analytics is rather contestable because the vibe that I feel from within our party is that, Dr. Bawumia is the natural successor to President Akufo-Addo. You can also confirm this on the Google search history”.



He pointed out that, “Even at the top levels of the party, Dr. Bawumia is regarded as the next flagbearer – Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu are just two of the big wigs who support this.”



Mr. Kraku added that, what has made Dr. Bawumia stand out is his achievements with digitization.



“In the 2024 elections, digitization is going to be a major card and this one, Vice President Bawumia directly owns the credit here.”



Meanwhile, Mr. Kraku is also backing a pairing of Dr. Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanten for 2024, with Bawumia as Flagbearer.