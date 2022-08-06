Bawumia's primary school classmates confirm his Methodist Boys Brigade membership as a child

A video has emerged on social media of two primary schoolmates of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, confirming his membership of the Methodist Boys Brigade during his childhood at Sakasaka Primary School in Tamale.

Dr Bawumia, making a case for religious tolerance and diversity in the country last week when speaking as a guest of the EP Church for its 125h Anniversary, made a startling revelation that as a young Muslim in primary school, he joined the Methodist Church's social club, the Boys Brigade.



His revelation was met with scepticism by a section of the club, which claimed the Vice President was only making a politically convenient statement.



However, two of his primary schoolmates at Sakasaka Primary School, and fellow members of the Boys Brigade then, Kwesi Ankamah and Raja Ishwar, have posted videos, which have gone viral, confirming that Dr Bawumia indeed was a member of the Boys Brigade in Tamale.



Both confirmed that even though a Muslim then, young Bawumia decided to join the Methodist Boys Brigade, which they explained was a boys' social club, which primarily promoted discipline and other good moral behaviours.



Kwame Ankamah, a retired public servant, revealed that he was ahead of the Vice President both in class and at the Boys Brigade, but the Vice President was his junior brother's classmate and primary school friend, and they all belonged to the Boys Brigade, even though he, Ankamah, was with the senior section of the Brigade because he was older.

He confirmed in the video that Bawumia’s mother, who was also a friend to his parents, actually permitted Bawumia to join the Boys Brigade after the then young Bawumia expressed interest to join his friends at the Brigade, which made him the only Muslim member.



The other primary school classmate of the Vice President, Raja also confirmed in the video that he was a member of the Boys Brigade together with Dr Bawumia when they were growing up in Tamale.



The two commended the Vice President's open-mindedness and religious tolerance, adding that as long-time friends, he has displayed these traits throughout their friendship since childhood.



Watch the video below:



