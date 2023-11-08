Bawumia’s running mate should come from Ashanti Region – Nana B

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has put forward a suggestion that the party's choice for a running mate should have Ashanti heritage.

Nana B acknowledges that the selection of a running mate ultimately rests with the vice president (now flagbearer-elect). However, he believes that opting for a candidate from the Ashanti Region would serve to solidify the party's support in that region.



During an appearance on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia program, he expressed his viewpoint, stating, "We have duly elected a unifying flagbearer for the party, and it is about time we recognize and appreciate those in the Ashanti region for their unwavering commitment and dedication to the party. I believe that assigning them the vice president position within the party will significantly strengthen the party's foundation in the region."



Nana B continued, "Nevertheless, I will leave the final decision to the discretion of the elected flagbearer of the party, in whom I have faith and trust that he will make the right choice."



Over the weekend, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was elected as the NPP's flagbearer, securing 61.43 percent of the valid votes in the party's internal contest for the 2024 general elections. Dr. Bawumia's resounding victory with 118,210 votes out of 193,339 cast was officially announced by the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, at the Ohene Gyan Sports Stadium in Accra.



This closely watched election involved 277 polling stations and 17 regional centers, including the NPP national headquarters. Dr. Bawumia faced formidable opponents, including Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, and former Mampong Member of Parliament, Francis Addai-Nimoh.





